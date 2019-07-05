Democracy, Khaleda's release are linked, says Fakhrul

The democracy will be re-established in the country if Khaleda is released from jail, he said, as he spoke during a symbolic hunger strike organised by the Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad on Friday for the former prime minister’s freedom.

Fakhrul also criticised the new budget and the recent gas price hike.

"They increased gas prices just to allow LNG importers to make more money. LNG imports will feed into corruption. The government is providing subsidy and acquiring the same amount from the people by increasing the gas prices.”

Fakhrul criticised the 2019-20 budget saying it increased tax on ordinary people.

"Tax and VAT have been increased. This budget has been designed to extract money from people and fill the pockets of the Awami League leaders, ministers and beneficiaries."

"They have destroyed education and health systems. People have no peace of mind, no respite," said the BNP secretary general.

"Everyone wants relief from this suffocating, undemocratic environment. The release of Begum Khaleda Zia is a byname for democracy."

“Begum Zia’s release can't be secured only through the legal battle. We have to galvanise a political movement with the help of people.”