Politics

Ershad put on life support again as his health deteriorates, party official says

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2019 06:51 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 06:51 PM BdST

HM Ershad has been put on life support as the Jatiya Party chairman’s health has deteriorated while undergoing treatment at hospital in Dhaka, a party leader says.

Doctors at the Combined Military Hospital or CMH put the leader of the opposition in parliament on life support at 4:10pm on Thursday after his health started worsening in the morning, Jatiya Party Presidium Member Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu said.

After visiting Ershad about 2pm, his wife and the party‘s Senior Co-chairman Raushon Ershad said all the papers on his health were sent to the General Hospital in Singapore.

The party and the family will take a decision after the doctors in Singapore give their opinion, according to Raushon, who is also the deputy of Ershad in parliament.  

“The doctors here are trying their best for his treatment,” she said.   

The 89-year-old deposed military dictator has been suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome or a low level of haemoglobin in his blood.

He was diagnosed with lung infection and kidney ailment after he was admitted to the CMH on June 22.

“The complications are too much considering the problem in his blood coupled with his age. Now all his organs are getting weak,” Raushon said and urged all to pray for her husband’s recovery.

