Jatiya Party chief Ershad’s condition remains ‘unchanged’

Ershad's lung infection spread to kidneys, his brother GM Quader told bdnews24.com on Monday. “He has been put on oxygen support. The situation has not changed much. We hope he’ll recover.”

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader visited Ershad on Monday morning.

The Quran recitation started at the residence of Ershad’s President Park in Baridhara on Monday morning.

The condition of the 89-year-old former military strongman was improving on Saturday but worsened on Sunday morning, GM Quader, also the acting chairman of the party, said at a news conference on Sunday.

After midnight, Quader wrote in a Facebook post: “His condition is unchanged. He is still on oxygen support.”

Ershad has been ill for quite some time, suffering from low haemoglobin count and liver complications. He was admitted to the CMH on June 22.