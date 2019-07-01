Jatiya Party chief Ershad put on life support: Health minister
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2019 09:00 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2019 09:08 PM BdST
The condition of ailing Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad now undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka has deteriorated further, according to Health Minister Zahid Malik.
Speaking to reporters after visiting Ershad at the hospital on Monday, Malik revealed that the 89-year-old former military strongman has been placed on life support.
Ershad has been ill for quite some time, suffering from low haemoglobin count and liver complications. He was admitted to the CMH on June 22.
“His condition is critical. He is on life support. The overall situation is critical,” said Malik, the son of retired colonel Abdul Malik, a former minister in Ershad’s government.
On the treatment of the leader of the official opposition in parliament, he said, “The doctors have given their opinions, He is not in a state to travel abroad. He will receive every possible treatment here.”
Ershad’s brother GM Quader, also acting chairman of Jatiya Party, and Moshiur Rahman Ranga, the party’s secretary general, were also at CMH.
The party had so far said that Ershad was being treated in the hospital’s ‘Critical Care Unit’. But on Monday, AKM Mustafa, a member of Jatiya Party’s central committee, in a Facebook post revealed that the party chief had been transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.
According to party leaders, his condition was improving on Saturday before taking a turn for the worse on Sunday morning, .
Word of Ershad’s death subsequently began spreading on Sunday evening but his brother Quader moved to dismiss it as a ‘rumour’.
Ershad's lung infection spread to his kidneys, Quader told bdnews24.com on Monday. “He has been put on oxygen support. The situation has not changed much. We hope he’ll recover.”
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Vijay Shankar celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Reuters
India's Shankar out of World Cup
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2019 India's MS Dhoni spits out blood after sucking his cut thumb Action Images via Reuters
India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad put on life support: Health minister
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad’s condition remains ‘unchanged’
- Ershad has water in lungs, being given oxygen as health worsens, brother says
- BNP's nomination trade pushes up Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks: Hasina
- BNP’s Selima Rahman questions failure to arrest Nayon Bond earlier
- Raushon visits ailing Ershad at Dhaka CMH
- LDP chief Oli Ahmad forms new political bloc, remains in BNP-led coalition
- Ershad's health gradually improving: Jatiya Party
- Jatiya Party’s Ershad back in hospital as his health deteriorates
- Awami League leaders listen to youths, speak about future plans
Most Read
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Ershad has water in lungs, being given oxygen as health worsens, brother says
- India blame late Dhoni-Jadhav crawl on slowing pitch
- Head teacher arrested for alleged rape of class 9 student in Dhaka
- LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad’s condition remains ‘unchanged’
- Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police
- Gas price hike will bring ‘more loss than profit’
- Man who posed as girl to lure hundreds of boys online gets 16 years
- Police arrest Barguna murder suspects Tiktok Hridoy, Oli