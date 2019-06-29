BNP’s Selima Rahman questions failure to arrest Nayon Bond earlier
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2019 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 03:55 PM BdST
BNP Standing Committee Member Selima Rahman has slammed law enforcement forces for failing to apprehend earlier the lead assailant in the daylight murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna, Nayon Bond, in light of the other allegations of crime levelled against him.
Condemning the incident during a human-chain programme in front of the National Press Club on Saturday, the BNP leader said, "What we saw in the unsavoury episode in Barguna was 'Nayon Bond' committing murder on a public road.
"This Nayon Bond has been involved in criminal activities for a while. But the law enforcement force didn't arrest him but instead gave him unlawful assistance."
She added, "Law enforcement force has completely failed because an illegal government and parliament are in place in Bangladesh. They are unable to control illegal activities in the country."
Emphasising the Biswajit, Sagar-Runi, Tania and Nusrat murder cases, she continued: "Such incidents are occuring one after the other. After each incident, they (government) keep saying, 'We won't spare anyone.' But we see that everything gradually gets consigned to history."
The country is being ruled by looters, claimed Selima, adding, "Today, there is no security for women. Women and girls are scared to go to school. Teachers prey on them like wolves but there is no justice for them."
Under the circumstances, she urged everyone to unite for the cause of freeing jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
