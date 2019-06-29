BNP's nomination trade pushes up Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks: Hasina 

Hasina made the allegation in response to comments by BNP MP Rumeen Farhana who brought the issue of money laundering to the Swiss banks during the general discussion on the budget in parliament on Saturday.



Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks increased by 28.33 percent year-on-year in 2018 to Tk 53.43 billion, according to the Swiss National Bank or SNB.



“In the 2018 election, 692 people got nominations against 300 seats. [The BNP] had nominated more than two to three for each seat. Where did they keep the fund gained from the nomination trade?” asked the prime minister.



“The answer to this question will also lead to the answer to your question on Swiss bank deposits,” she added.