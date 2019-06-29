Home > Politics

BNP's nomination trade pushes up Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks: Hasina 

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jun 2019 11:19 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 11:19 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has alleged the BNP’s ‘nomination trade’ during the 2018 parliamentary elections has pushed up Bangladeshis’ deposits in the Swiss banks.

Hasina made the allegation in response to comments by BNP MP Rumeen Farhana who brought the issue of money laundering to the Swiss banks during the general discussion on the budget in parliament on Saturday.
 
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks increased by 28.33 percent year-on-year in 2018 to Tk 53.43 billion, according to the Swiss National Bank  or SNB.
 
“In the 2018 election, 692 people got nominations against 300 seats. [The BNP] had nominated more than two to three for each seat. Where did they keep the fund gained from the nomination trade?” asked the prime minister.

“The answer to this question will also lead to the answer to your question on Swiss bank deposits,” she added.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
Boult claims hat-trick
Pakistan stay alive
Bees interrupt SA and SL again

More stories

BNP leader questions failure to arrest Nayon Bond

Raushon visits Ershad

Oli forms new political bloc

File Photo

Ershad back in hospital

ফাইল ছবি

Ershad's health improving: Jatiya Party

AL leaders listen to youths

Expelled JCD leaders stage protests

New JCD leadership on July 15

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.