Raushon visits ailing Ershad at Dhaka CMH
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2019 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2019 10:25 PM BdST
Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament Raushon Ershad has visited her husband Jatiya Party chief HM Ershad, who is undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital or CMH in Dhaka.
Ershad’s son Rahgir Al Mahe Ershad accompanied Raushon during the visit on Friday, according to a statement from her office.
Raushon, senior co-chairman of the Jatiya Party, hoped for a full recovery of the party chairman and leader of the official opposition in parliament if the improvement of his health “continues in the current pace”.
She urged the people to pray for her husband’s early recovery and well-being.
The 89-year old deposed military strongman has been suffering from low haemoglobin count and liver complications. He was admitted to the hospital on June 22.
Ershad returned to Bangladesh on Dec 26, just ahead of the general election after treatment in a Singapore hospital.
He pulled himself out of the electoral race in the Dhaka-17 seat citing his illness, but contested in the Rangpur-3 constituency without campaigning and won the election.
In April, Ershad formed a trust and donated all of his assets to it.
On Thursday, Jatiya Party Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga said they did not have enough money to send Ershad abroad for treatment.
Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.
Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- LDP chief Oli Ahmad forms new political bloc, remains in BNP-led coalition
- Ershad's health gradually improving: Jatiya Party
- Jatiya Party’s Ershad back in hospital as his health deteriorates
- Awami League leaders listen to youths, speak about future plans
- Expelled JCD leaders stage protests near BNP office
- JCD to pick new leaders on July 15; SSC examinees of 2000, younger candidates eligible
- Awami League reiterates pledge to build ‘Golden Bangladesh’ on founding anniversary
- Rooppur pillow scam engineer was never a member of Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
- BCL, Shibir clash over Mamaz-e-Janaza of Jamaat leader in Chattogram
- BNP gears up for national council amid turmoil
Most Read
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Bangladesh cuts bulk internet bandwidth price
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- RP Saha killer wanted Hindus in Mirzapur annihilated: War crimes tribunal
- Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm
- Trump talks trade at G20 as China's Xi, others warn of risks of protectionism
- 13 suspects identified in Refat murder, authorities on high alert to prevent escapes