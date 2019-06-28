Raushon visits ailing Ershad at Dhaka CMH

Ershad’s son Rahgir Al Mahe Ershad accompanied Raushon during the visit on Friday, according to a statement from her office.

Raushon, senior co-chairman of the Jatiya Party, hoped for a full recovery of the party chairman and leader of the official opposition in parliament if the improvement of his health “continues in the current pace”.

She urged the people to pray for her husband’s early recovery and well-being.

The 89-year old deposed military strongman has been suffering from low haemoglobin count and liver complications. He was admitted to the hospital on June 22.

Ershad returned to Bangladesh on Dec 26, just ahead of the general election after treatment in a Singapore hospital.

He pulled himself out of the electoral race in the Dhaka-17 seat citing his illness, but contested in the Rangpur-3 constituency without campaigning and won the election.

In April, Ershad formed a trust and donated all of his assets to it.

On Thursday, Jatiya Party Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga said they did not have enough money to send Ershad abroad for treatment.