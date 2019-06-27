Home > Politics

LDP chief Oli Ahmad forms new political bloc, remains in BNP-led coalition

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jun 2019 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 08:11 PM BdST

The Liberal Democratic Party President Oli Ahmad has formed a new political grouping amid differences with the BNP over its joining parliament despite rejecting general election results.

The former army officer has with him in the new coalition the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party-JaGPa, the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, and the National Movement from the BNP-led 20-Party Alliance.

None of the parties in the new bloc, Jatiya Mukti Macha, has left the BNP-led coalition.

Oli, a former colonel, announced the new alliance at a media conference at the National Press Club on Thursday.

He, however, was not ready to call the new platform “an alliance”.

“We are still in the 20-Party Alliance and we will be in it,” he said.

Having formed the LDP after falling out with the BNP as a policymaker of the party one and a half decades ago, Oli said he believes the BNP has no objection to his move.

“The BNP itself formed Jatiya Oikya Front with Dr Kamal Hossain,” he said.

BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan told a 20-Party Alliance meeting on May 13 that they should work for the release of BNP chief Khaleda Zia from jail in whatever way they can, Oli pointed out.  

The BNP and the Gono Forum headed by Dr Kamal had said their eight MPs-elect would not take oath alleging widespread irregularities in the parliamentary polls.

The victorious candidates of the BNP and the Gono Forum, except BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, later took oath.

The BNP also sent a woman MP from the reserved seats to parliament and their candidate won the seat vacated by Mirza Fakhrul.

Oli and many others in the 20-Party alliance, who failed to secure any seat in parliament, had opposed the decision to join parliament.

On behalf of the new bloc, the LDP chief placed an 18-point charter of demand which includes fresh parliamentary elections with a non-partisan government in power, release of Khaleda, and cancellation of the Digital Security Act.

Kalyan Party President Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, JaGPa Chairperson Tasmia Prodhan, leader of a Khelafat Majlish faction Maulana Ahmed Ali Quasemi, National Movement President Muhib Khan, among others, were present.

