Jatiya Party’s Ershad back in hospital as his health deteriorates
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2019 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 06:17 PM BdST
Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad, who has been suffering from low haemoglobin and liver complications, has been hospitalised after his health condition deteriorated.
He was taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday, according to the party’s acting Chairman GM Quader, brother of the former military ruler.
“He was admitted to the hospital on Jun 22.”
Ershad returned to Bangladesh on Dec 26, just ahead of the national election, after receiving treatment in a Singapore hospital.
He pulled himself out of the electoral race in the Dhaka-17 seat citing his illness, but contested in the Rangpur-3 constituency and won the election.
In April, the 89-year-old Ershad formed a trust and donated all of his assets to it.
