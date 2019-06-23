JCD to pick new leaders on July 15; SSC examinees of 2000, younger candidates eligible
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2019 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2019 07:43 PM BdST
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal will pick its new leaders through voting in its next council on July 15, the BNP has announced.
Only those who cleared SSC examinations in 2000 or younger candidates are eligible to apply for the posts of president and general secretary, according to the announcement made on Sunday.
It comes a day after the expulsion of 12 leaders from JCD by the BNP for protesting against maximum age limit for leaders of the party’s student wing.
A seven-strong committee with former JCD leader Khairul Kabir Khokon as its head has been formed to conduct the election.
Fazlul Haque Milon is heading a five-member selection committee and Shamsuzzaman Dudu an appellate panel of three.
Khokon briefed the media about the council. The venue was yet to be fixed, he said.
A draft voter roll will be published on Monday and the final one after scrutiny on Wednesday.
Nomination papers will be distributed on June 27 and 28, and the final list of candidates will be published on July 7.
