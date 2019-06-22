BNP gears up for national council amid turmoil

The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed the issue on Saturday after paying tribue to BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman at his grave with the two newly-inducted standing committee members Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hassan Mahmud Tuku.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We have started preparations for the party's national council. Organisational activities and restructuring of our district and other relevant branches are already under way."

BNP held its sixth National Council three years ago on Mar 19, 2016 in which, Khaleda was re-elected as the party's chairperson. At the same time, Tarique Rahman was annointed as its senior vice chairman.

But the BNP's attempt to mobilise the party through the council failed to have the desired effect following the incarceration of its chairperson in a graft case last year.

The party would go on to contest the 11th national elections without Khaleda and ended up falling to its worst defeat in history. They later levelled allegations of irregularities, including vote rigging, against the ruling Awami League.

Fakhrul said, "We have taken an oath to free Khaleda Zia from her undemocratic and unlawful imprisonment. Her freedom along with that of democracy will add impetus to our struggles and will ensure that a representative of the people is elected through a fair election."

On when the vacant posts in the standing committee will be filled, the BNP leader said, "We will address that in due time."

The BNP standing committee consists of 19 posts, 17 of which were filled after the party’s sixth council three years ago.