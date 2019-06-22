Home > Politics

BCL, Shibir clash over Mamaz-e-Janaza of Jamaat leader in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jun 2019 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 09:28 PM BdST

A clash has broken out between activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Islami Chhatra Shibir over the Namaz-e-Janaza of a Jamaat-e-Islami leader in Chattogram.

It started about 1:30pm on Saturday at the Chattogram College’s Parade Ground on Saturday between the student units of ruling party Awami League and the Jamaat.

Three to four people from each group were injured.

After about half an hour, police brought the situation under control, according to Nizam Uddin, chief of Chawkbazar Police Station.

Jammat leader Muminul Haque Chowdhury died on Friday night in a hospital in the port city.

He is the father-in-law of Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, an MP of the ruling AL.

Rizia Reza Chowdhury, daughter of the Jammat leader, was given the post of organising secretary of Chattogram District (South) Mohila Awami League unit in 2017. Later, she was removed from the post amid criticisms within the party.

In the same year in July, she was made an executive member of the central committee of the women's Awami League, which also drew sharp criticism.

Her father’s funeral prayers were organised at the Parade Ground after Zuhr prayer.

Jamaat leaders along with Shibir activists came there to take part in the Janaza.

Nadwi was not in the funeral of his father-in-law.

A group of BCL activists proceeded towards the venue after learning that Shibir activists joined the funeral of the Jamaat leader.

The clash started as the Shibir activists retaliated.

Some people from both the group might receive minor injuries, but the situation was now under control, OC Nizam Uddin told bdnews24.com later in the afternoon.

