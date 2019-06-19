Home > Politics

Selima Rahman, Iqbal Mahmud Tuku made BNP standing committee members

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jun 2019 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 04:01 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party or BNP has inducted Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku into the party’s standing committee following a council meeting.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the move at a media briefing on Wednesday. 

The party held its last council on Mar 19, 2016 after which, Selima and Tuku had been serving as vice presidents in the present committee. 

“We announced fresh committees following the council meeting. Some of the posts in the national standing committee remained vacant following the deaths of a few of our noted leaders. I’m announcing the names today for two vacant posts,” said Rizvi.

The BNP standing committee consists of 19 posts, 17 of which were filled after the party’s sixth council three years ago.

Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Zamiruddin Sircar, Tarikul Islam, Mahbubur Rahman, ASM Hannan Shah, MK Anwar, Mirza Abbas, Rafiqul Islam Mia, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were named as the committee members.   

But the number came down to 14 after Tariqul Islam, ASM Hannan Shah and MK Anwar passed away.

The party have now filled two of the vacant posts but three still remain vacant.

Print Friendly and PDF

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan
Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings

More stories

Budget anti-people: BNP

Budget for oligarchs: Amir Khosru

Realistic budget: AL

Fakhrul visits ailing Rizvi

Khaleda receives dental care at BSMMU

JCD padlocks BNP office

Rizvi concerned by BSMMU bomb

BNP’s Rumeen takes oath as MP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.