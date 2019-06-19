Selima Rahman, Iqbal Mahmud Tuku made BNP standing committee members
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2019 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 04:01 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party or BNP has inducted Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku into the party’s standing committee following a council meeting.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the move at a media briefing on Wednesday.
The party held its last council on Mar 19, 2016 after which, Selima and Tuku had been serving as vice presidents in the present committee.
“We announced fresh committees following the council meeting. Some of the posts in the national standing committee remained vacant following the deaths of a few of our noted leaders. I’m announcing the names today for two vacant posts,” said Rizvi.
The BNP standing committee consists of 19 posts, 17 of which were filled after the party’s sixth council three years ago.
Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Zamiruddin Sircar, Tarikul Islam, Mahbubur Rahman, ASM Hannan Shah, MK Anwar, Mirza Abbas, Rafiqul Islam Mia, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were named as the committee members.
But the number came down to 14 after Tariqul Islam, ASM Hannan Shah and MK Anwar passed away.
The party have now filled two of the vacant posts but three still remain vacant.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Selima Rahman, Iqbal Mahmud Tuku made BNP standing committee members
- ‘Anti-people’ Bangladesh budget will heap tax burden: BNP
- Awami League budget to benefit oligarchs, not the people: BNP’s Amir Khosru
- Awami League hails Kamal’s budget as ‘realistic, free from debt burden’
- Fakhrul visits ailing Rizvi at BNP office
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives dental care at BSMMU
- Government faces no international pressure over Khaleda, says Quader
- Disgruntled Chhatra Dal leaders padlock BNP office
- BNP’s Rumeen takes oath as reserved seat MP
- Jatiya Party’s Ziauddin Bablu injured after bathroom slip on Eid morning
Most Read
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- What are secretaries for if prime minister has to intervene in every matter? High Court asks
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Geological Survey of Bangladesh confirms first iron ore reserves in Dinajpur
- Facebook reveals plans to launch Libra cryptocurrency, with lofty goals
- Dengue stings Dhaka ridiculing half a billion spent on mosquito control in a year
- England's Morgan blasts record 17 sixes against Afghanistan
- Khaleda gets six-month bail in defamation cases
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- Trump launches re-election campaign, presents himself as outsider and victim