Selima Rahman, Iqbal Mahmud Tuku made BNP standing committee members

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the move at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The party held its last council on Mar 19, 2016 after which, Selima and Tuku had been serving as vice presidents in the present committee.

“We announced fresh committees following the council meeting. Some of the posts in the national standing committee remained vacant following the deaths of a few of our noted leaders. I’m announcing the names today for two vacant posts,” said Rizvi.

The BNP standing committee consists of 19 posts, 17 of which were filled after the party’s sixth council three years ago.

Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Zamiruddin Sircar, Tarikul Islam, Mahbubur Rahman, ASM Hannan Shah, MK Anwar, Mirza Abbas, Rafiqul Islam Mia, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were named as the committee members.

But the number came down to 14 after Tariqul Islam, ASM Hannan Shah and MK Anwar passed away.

The party have now filled two of the vacant posts but three still remain vacant.