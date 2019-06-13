Home > Politics

Awami League hails Kamal’s budget as ‘realistic, free from debt burden’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jun 2019 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 09:13 PM BdST

The Awami League has welcomed the 2019-20 budget proposed by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal as “realistic” and “people-oriented”.

“The national budget this time is not burdened with debts. It’s people-oriented, realistic,” senior ruling party leader Tofail Ahmed told bdnews24.com after the presentation of the budget in parliament on Thursday.

The former commerce minister believes the budget will play a key role in economic development of the people.

“We hope this budget will continue on the successes of the past year,” he said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League took out a procession celebrating the budget from Bangabandhu Avenue.

The leaders thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Kamal and everyone related to planning the budget.

Print Friendly and PDF

India, NZ split points
Pakistan need to improve fielding against India: Sarfaraz
Border backs Aussie to keep building World Cup momentum
Australia beat Pakistan

More stories

Fakhrul visits ailing Rizvi

Khaleda receives dental care at BSMMU

JCD padlocks BNP office

Rizvi concerned by BSMMU bomb

BNP’s Rumeen takes oath as MP

Jatiya Party’s Bablu slips, injured

Khaleda has lunch with relatives

Mismanagement behind Eid fiasco: BNP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.