Awami League hails Kamal’s budget as ‘realistic, free from debt burden’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2019 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 09:13 PM BdST
The Awami League has welcomed the 2019-20 budget proposed by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal as “realistic” and “people-oriented”.
“The national budget this time is not burdened with debts. It’s people-oriented, realistic,” senior ruling party leader Tofail Ahmed told bdnews24.com after the presentation of the budget in parliament on Thursday.
The former commerce minister believes the budget will play a key role in economic development of the people.
“We hope this budget will continue on the successes of the past year,” he said.
Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League took out a procession celebrating the budget from Bangabandhu Avenue.
The leaders thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Kamal and everyone related to planning the budget.
