Awami League hails Kamal’s budget as ‘realistic, free from debt burden’

“The national budget this time is not burdened with debts. It’s people-oriented, realistic,” senior ruling party leader Tofail Ahmed told bdnews24.com after the presentation of the budget in parliament on Thursday.

The former commerce minister believes the budget will play a key role in economic development of the people.

“We hope this budget will continue on the successes of the past year,” he said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League took out a procession celebrating the budget from Bangabandhu Avenue.

The leaders thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Kamal and everyone related to planning the budget.