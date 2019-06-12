Fakhrul visits ailing Rizvi at BNP office

Fakhrul arrived on the third floor of BNP office at the capital's Naya Paltan around 11am on Wednesday to enquire about the health condition of bed-ridden Rizvi.

BNP's Publicity Secretary Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Training Affairs Secretary ABM Mosharraf Hossain, central leader Mir Nawaz Ali Newaz and Hasan Jafir Tuhin were present at the time.

Rizvi, who is living in the party office for almost a year, fell sick early on Monday. He was given saline and treatment as per doctor’s prescription.

The senior joint secretary general said he was in “agony” during demonstrations by disgruntled Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders locking the office on Tuesday in protest against the party's decision to dissolve the committee which was supposed to expire a long time ago.

Rizvi did not agree to go to hospital for treatment.

"I have difficulty speaking. I am ill. I can’t eat. I am vomiting. I am totally on saline now," Rizvi told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.