BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives dental care at BSMMU
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2019 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 04:11 PM BdST
Incarcerated BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital or BSMMU, has received dental care for a fungal infection in her mouth.
The 74-year-old was taken to the hospital's ‘A’ block from her Cabin No 621 for treatment on Wednesday.
The dental treatment was provided to Khaleda under the supervision of Mahmuda Akter, associate professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department.
The former prime minister was transferred to the BSMMU on Apr 1 this year for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road. She has been in prison since February last year serving 17 year jail in two corruption cases.
The BNP chairperson will be shifted straight to the Keraniganj prison, not the old jailhouse, once her treatment at the hospital is over, said the government earlier.
