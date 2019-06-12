BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives dental care at BSMMU

The 74-year-old was taken to the hospital's ‘A’ block from her Cabin No 621 for treatment on Wednesday.

About an hour later, she was brought back to her cabin under the tight security, according to Nazmul Karim, additional director of the hospital.

The dental treatment was provided to Khaleda under the supervision of Mahmuda Akter, associate professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department.

Doctors said Khaleda has been suffering from fungal infections in her mouth and tongue caused by an uneven tooth which was fixed at the dental unit.

The former prime minister was transferred to the BSMMU on Apr 1 this year for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road. She has been in prison since February last year serving 17 year jail in two corruption cases.

A week before Eid, BSMMU Director Brigadier General AK Mahbubul Haque said at a media briefing that Khaleda had fungal infection in her tongue but 90 percent of it has been cured.

The BNP chairperson will be shifted straight to the Keraniganj prison, not the old jailhouse, once her treatment at the hospital is over, said the government earlier.