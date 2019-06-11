Home > Politics

Government faces no international pressure over Khaleda, says Quader

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jun 2019 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2019 05:01 PM BdST

The government faces no international pressure to free BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, said Awami League leader Obaidul Quader.

"We're facing no international pressure on the issue," Quader, general secretary of the ruling party Awami League, said on Tuesday in the backdrop of the European Union expressing its concern over Khaleda's imprisonment.

Khaleda, 74, was jailed in February 2018 on corruption charges, serving 17 years of imprisonment in two cases. At present, she is undergoing medical treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital.

European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore expressed concerns over Khaleda's imprisonment as he met Law Minister Anisul Huq on Monday.

"The BNP is worried of her health but the doctors are not. We're not aware if the health condition of Begum Zia is bad. The medical panel could not provide such information," said Quader.

"The BNP leaders are talking on different issues to keep their face and to boost the spirits of their activists as they couldn't do anything for Begum Zia. They are more into playing political games with Khaleda's physical condition rather than being really concerned over it.”

"The BNP is repeatedly  approaching  the foreigners; the foreigners never said that Khaleda Zia is suffering from bad health. She should receive proper medical treatment while in prison, they said. She is receiving good treatment anyway. The doctors have made no complaint.”

