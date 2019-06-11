Home > Politics

Disgruntled Chhatra Dal leaders padlock BNP office

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jun 2019 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2019 01:21 PM BdST

The leaders of disgruntled Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, or JCD, the student wing of BNP, have padlocked the BNP office at Naya Paltan after the party dissolved the expired committee.

They staged a sit-in in front of the BNP office around 11 am in Dhaka on Tuesday. Some of them went on hunger strike.

More to follow

