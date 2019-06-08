Home > Politics

Jatiya Party’s Ziauddin Bablu injured after bathroom slip on Eid morning

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jun 2019 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2019 01:13 AM BdST

Jatiya Party leader Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu has been injured after slipping in bathroom on Eid-ul-Fitr morning while performing Wudu for congregation.

A presidium member of the official opposition in parliament, Bablu was flown to Singapore after Thursday midnight for advanced medical treatment, his brother Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury told bdnews24.com on Friday.

Bablu, a former MP from Chattogram-9 seat, resides in a house he owns in the port city’s Chandgaon Residential Area.

“He slipped and fell in the bathroom while performing Wudu for the Eid congregation about 6am on Wednesday. He felt much pain in the left side of his waist,” Hasan said.

He was first taken to the city’s Max Hospital, where doctors recommended surgery after finding “problems” in his waist joint in X-ray.

Upon consultation with the doctors, Bablu was sent to Singapore by an air ambulance around 12:30am on Friday, Hasan said.

Bablu was admitted to the National University Hospital when the plane reached Singapore at 6:30am local time, his brother said.

Doctors at the hospital later operated upon Bablu’s waist, according to Hasan.

Bablu’s wife Mehe Zebunnesa Rahman Tumpa was accompanying her husband, Hasan said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pak, SL share points
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not relying on history
Ponting warns Australia of bouncers against India
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Won’t underestimate
Bangladesh: Morgan

More stories

Rizvi concerned by BSMMU bomb

Jatiya Party’s Bablu slips, injured

Khaleda has lunch with relatives

Mismanagement behind Eid fiasco: BNP

BNP picks GM Siraj for Bogura-6 by-polls

AK Khandaker apologises

Nasim fears militant attacks

Khaleda is better now: BSMMU

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.