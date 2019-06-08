Jatiya Party’s Ziauddin Bablu injured after bathroom slip on Eid morning

A presidium member of the official opposition in parliament, Bablu was flown to Singapore after Thursday midnight for advanced medical treatment, his brother Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury told bdnews24.com on Friday.

Bablu, a former MP from Chattogram-9 seat, resides in a house he owns in the port city’s Chandgaon Residential Area.

“He slipped and fell in the bathroom while performing Wudu for the Eid congregation about 6am on Wednesday. He felt much pain in the left side of his waist,” Hasan said.

He was first taken to the city’s Max Hospital, where doctors recommended surgery after finding “problems” in his waist joint in X-ray.

Upon consultation with the doctors, Bablu was sent to Singapore by an air ambulance around 12:30am on Friday, Hasan said.

Bablu was admitted to the National University Hospital when the plane reached Singapore at 6:30am local time, his brother said.

Doctors at the hospital later operated upon Bablu’s waist, according to Hasan.

Bablu’s wife Mehe Zebunnesa Rahman Tumpa was accompanying her husband, Hasan said.