BNP nominates GM Siraj for Bogura-6 by-election

Businessman Siraj is the owner of SR Travels transport group, which operates buses in northern Bangladesh.

Although he was identified by the party as a reformist during the state of emergency in 2007-08, Siraj subsequently returned to serve as the convenor of the BNP’s new committee for its Bogura unit.

Siraj has also been elected to parliament on multiple occasions from the Bogura-5 (Dhunat-Sherpur) constituency. But this will be his first time contesting the district town seat, ie Bogura-6.