BNP nominates GM Siraj for Bogura-6 by-election

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jun 2019 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 06:00 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, or BNP, has nominated GM Siraj to contest the by-election to Bogura-6, the seat that fell vacant after the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir refused to take oath as MP.

Businessman Siraj is the owner of SR Travels transport group, which operates buses in northern Bangladesh.

Although he was identified by the party as a reformist during the state of emergency in 2007-08, Siraj subsequently returned to serve as the convenor of the BNP’s new committee for its Bogura unit.

Siraj has also been elected to parliament on multiple occasions from the Bogura-5 (Dhunat-Sherpur) constituency. But this will be his first time contesting the district town seat, ie Bogura-6.

