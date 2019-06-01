AL leader Nasim says militants may strike again
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2019 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 07:46 PM BdST
Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim has expressed fears that militants may strike anytime though the law enforcers claim to have disbanded the terrorist organisations.
The member of the ruling party’s presidium says: “Militancy has not ended completely. They may rise anytime.”
“We can hear the sound of militancy now as they are calling for killings again,” he told an Iftar event of the 14-Party Coalition at the Awami League’s Banagabandhu Avenue headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday.
His remarks follow the recent claims of credit for bombings on police by the Islamic State.
The law enforcers had earlier blamed home-grown militants whenever the Middle East-based radical group had claimed responsibilities for attacks.
After the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack, a number of suspects were killed and arrested in a crackdown on militancy. The law enforcing agencies claimed success in the crackdown.
Nasim said the coalition led by the Awami League would organise anti-militancy rallies in division and district levels after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JaSoD President Hasanul Haq Inu said the BNP “lost its credibility as the main opposition in parliament after its links with militancy had been found”.
Samyobadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua and Bangladesh JaSoD President Sharif
Nurul Ambia, among other leaders of the alliance, attended the programme.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Khaleda is ‘much better now, having Iftar of her choice’, BSMMU says
- CPB leader Syed Abu Zafar Ahmed dies at 65
- BCL sacks 19 leaders, lifts suspension on protester
- BNP serves politicians with Tk 30 Iftar ‘to honour’ jailed chief Khaleda
- BCL leader's sister, two others detained with yaba pills in Thakurgaon
- Awami League leader Faruk Khan joins Gono Forum Iftar event
- Government pushing Khaleda towards death in jail, says BNP
- Jubo League leader accused of obstructing government rice procurement
- Photos of paddy on fire are of India, not Bangladesh: AL's Hanif
- Khaleda moves to stop her trial at court inside Keraniganj jail
Most Read
- Indian beauty pageant draws flak for unfair portrayal of women
- Kim Jong Un executed and purged top nuclear negotiators: South Korean daily
- India wishes to be part of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebrations
- Hasina seeks OIC support for Rohingya case as repatriation is still uncertain
- Bangladesh’s top drug lord Saiful Karim killed in ‘gunfight’ with police
- Tamim suffers 'apparently not serious' injury again during practice
- Pakistani army general given life sentence on spying charges
- Eid holidaymakers start road trips in comfort
- Trump to end trade privileges for India on June 5
- OIC summit condemns any decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital