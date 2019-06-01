AL leader Nasim says militants may strike again

The member of the ruling party’s presidium says: “Militancy has not ended completely. They may rise anytime.”

“We can hear the sound of militancy now as they are calling for killings again,” he told an Iftar event of the 14-Party Coalition at the Awami League’s Banagabandhu Avenue headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday.

His remarks follow the recent claims of credit for bombings on police by the Islamic State.

The law enforcers had earlier blamed home-grown militants whenever the Middle East-based radical group had claimed responsibilities for attacks.

After the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack, a number of suspects were killed and arrested in a crackdown on militancy. The law enforcing agencies claimed success in the crackdown.

Nasim said the coalition led by the Awami League would organise anti-militancy rallies in division and district levels after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JaSoD President Hasanul Haq Inu said the BNP “lost its credibility as the main opposition in parliament after its links with militancy had been found”.

Samyobadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua and Bangladesh JaSoD President Sharif

Nurul Ambia, among other leaders of the alliance, attended the programme.