Khaleda is ‘much better now, having Iftar of her choice’, BSMMU says

Khaleda’s diabetes was under control and pain caused by arthritis reduced, the BSMMU authorities said on Wednesday.

She was fasting despite her suffering from diabetes and other ailments, BSMMU Director Brigadier General AK Mahbubul Haque said while updating the media in Khaleda’s health a week before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The former prime minister is also having Iftar items, prepared by her helping hand Fatema Begum, of her choice, Mahbubul said.

“Her diabetes is under control. She is having insulin shots along with oral pills to control the diabetes,” he told the media.

“Her pain caused by arthritis has reduced. She doesn’t feel weak anymore and hasn’t made any new health complaint. She is well and comfortable.”

Khaleda had fungal infection in her tongue but 90 percent of it has been cured, said Mahbubul.

“She is now having normal food. She is fasting during Ramadan and having black peas and other traditional Iftar items. Her helping hand prepares the Iftar items according to her choice. There’s a small kitchen with a stove next to her cabin.”

The BNP on Tuesday hosted an Iftar for politicians with food worth Tk 30 per platter, the same amount it said is allotted for Khaleda like other inmates to break fast.

The BNP chairperson has been in prison since February last year serving 17 year jail in two corruption cases.

She was transferred to the BSMMU on Apr 1 for treatment from the old jailhouse on Nazim Uddin Road.

The 73-year-old has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes and other old age complications. She is seen on a wheelchair during her court appearances in different cases.

“She is much better now and gradually improving. These are mostly chronic diseases that she is suffering from; they need time and improve slowly,” Mahbubul said.

The BNP leaders have been demanding that Khaleda be admitted in a specialised hospital saying she is not receiving proper treatment at BSMMU.

“I don’t meet her every day but my medical board does. Whenever I met her, she spoke to us with an easy, happy, and smiling face,” the BSMMU director said.

“Over the last two months, we’ve never found her annoyed or unsatisfied with us. We’ve never heard her saying something like ‘I’m dying,’ ‘they are not giving me treatment.”

“They provide statements only to sensationalise the media, without asking us. Shouldn’t they ask our board before if they want to talk about the patient? This is not done. She is satisfied with our treatment,” he said.

“The media earlier reported that she is in terminal stage. It was a total misinformation given without contacting the medical panel and the hospital authority. That was false and fabricated news.”

Trial of some of the cases against Khaleda was being held at the temporary court in the prison house on Nazim Uddin Road.

Recently, the government set up another makeshift court inside the new Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, a move she has challenged in the High Court.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had said the prison for female inmates in Keraniganj was ready for Khaleda’s transfer directly from the BSMMU.

“The jail authorities have not informed us anything about it,” BSMMU Director Mahbubul said when asked about Khaleda’s shifting to the other jail.

“What we want is her satisfaction. If she thinks she is fine and ready to go, she can take the decision. We’re not creating any pressure on her to leave the hospital. She can decide if she is comfortable to leave the hospital.”

Head of the medical panel formed for Khaleda’s treatment Prof Zilan Mia Sarkar, additional director of the hospital Nazmul Karim, Deputy Director Khurshed Alam, and Assistant Director Belal Sarkar were present in the briefing.