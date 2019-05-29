BNP serves politicians with Tk 30 Iftar ‘to honour’ jailed chief Khaleda
Published: 29 May 2019 12:15 AM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 12:15 AM BdST
The BNP has hosted an Iftar for politicians with food worth Tk 30 per platter, the same amount it says is allotted for its Chairperson Khaleda Zia like other inmates to break fast.
The over 2,000 leaders and activists from different parties, including its partners in the 20-Party Alliance and the Jatiya Oikya Front, and leaders of professionals attended the event at the Dhaka Ladies Club in Eskaton Garden on Tuesday.
Each guest was served with two dates, a Jilapi, a Beguni, a Peyanju, fried gram, puffed rice and a small bottle of water.
During this Ramadan, the BNP has organised two other Iftar events – one for orphans at the same venue and the other for diplomats and editors at The Westin hotel in Gulshan.
It treated the orphans to Biriyani after delicious items for Iftar while it takes several thousand takas per guest for Iftar at the hotel.
Convicted in two corruption cases, former prime minister Khaleda has been serving 17 years in jail since February last year.
“We have taken part in this event with a heavy heart,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said in a short address before Iftar on Tuesday, reiterating their claim that Khaleda has been jailed on false charges.
“When we’ve gathered here in this month of Ramadan, she is waiting for Iftar at a small room in the hospital. The government allocation for her Iftar is only Tk 30,” he said.
“That’s why we’ve kept today’s Iftar within Tk 30 (per plate) considering the sentiments and pains of all our leaders and activists,” the BNP leader said.
Mirza Fakhrul requested the guests to accept what the party offered for Iftar.
“It’s only to honour our leader,” he added.
The BNP secretary general also asked all to pray for the jailed BNP leaders and activists, including Khaleda, and their families.
