BCL sacks 19 leaders, lifts suspension on protester
Dhaka University Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2019 03:59 AM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 03:59 AM BdST
Bangladesh Chhatra League, or BCL, has fired 19 leaders from its central committee following protests by disgruntled members against inclusion of ineligible candidates.
BCL President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and General Secretary Golam Rabbani declared the posts vacant in an announcement based on initial information late on Tuesday night.
Without naming the removed leaders, the announcement said the posts will be filled up after scrutiny.
In a separate statement, the ruling party’s student affiliate announced withdrawal of suspension on Zarin Diya, a former member of the central committee.
Diya was among five disciplined on May 20 over a fight at the Madhu’s Canteen after the fully fledged committee of 301 was formed on May 13, a year after the organisation’s initial committee had been formed through its national council.
The protesters had called for the immediate removal of controversial members inducted into the committee but were attacked as they attempted to hold a media briefing at the Canteen.
The 'overlooked' leaders had subsequently resorted to different forms of protest against the assault.
Later, the Chhatra League top brass promised to look into the demands of the protesters and urged the disgruntled activists to call off their protest.
The organisation had said initial investigations found 17 leaders ineligible to remain in the central committee.
