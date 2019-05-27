BCL leader's sister, two others detained with yaba pills in Thakurgaon
Thakurgaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2019 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 01:45 PM BdST
Police have arrested three people, including a sister of Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL leader, with 21 yaba pills in Thakurgaon's Ranisankail Upazila.
The three were detained from a house at the Upazila’s Purba Bhandara Shomshan Para area around 10:30 pm on Sunday, said Abdul Mannan, chief of Ranisankail Police Station.
They were identified as Lavli Akter, 30, Alamgir Hossain, 30, and Juwel Rana, 32.
Of the detainees, Lavli's younger brother Sohel Rana is a leader of BCL central committee, according to the party members.
"Lavli is my elder sister. She is disobedient," Sohel said.
"Lavli was involved in drug peddling in the Ranisankail Municipal area for long time," OC Mannan told bdnews24.com.
Lavli was named in several drug cases with Ranisankail Police Station, he said adding that two more cases were filed against them following the incident. They were sent to jail after being produced before the court on Monday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Awami League leader Faruk Khan joins Gono Forum Iftar event
- Government pushing Khaleda towards death in jail, says BNP
- Jubo League leader accused of obstructing government rice procurement
- Photos of paddy on fire are of India, not Bangladesh: AL's Hanif
- Khaleda moves to stop her trial at court inside Keraniganj jail
- Cabinet shuffle will speed up work: Quader
- BNP names Barrister Rumeen Farhana for woman’s parliamentary seat
- Awami League picks Zaman Niketa for Bogura-6 by-polls
- Quader ready to play ‘second innings’ as he returns to work
- Hasina did for me what a mother does for her child: Obaidul Quader
Most Read
- Blast injures policewoman, rickshaw-puller in Dhaka; police suspect bomb
- Chhatra League ‘attacks’ DUCSU VP Nur at Bogura Iftar event
- Awami League leader Faruk Khan joins Gono Forum Iftar event
- Clash between protesters and soldiers turns deadly in Pakistan
- Police ‘find evidence’ against ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case
- Japan to sign $2.5 billion ODA for Bangladesh during Hasina’s visit
- Hasina, Mahathir to share thoughts on ‘emerging Asia’ in Japan
- Kerala coast on high alert after intel on IS threat
- EC’s Helal Uddin shifts to Local Government Division in secretary shuffle
- Myanmar soldiers jailed for Rohingya killings freed after less than a year