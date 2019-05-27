BCL leader's sister, two others detained with yaba pills in Thakurgaon 

The three were detained from a house at the Upazila’s Purba Bhandara Shomshan Para area around 10:30 pm on Sunday, said Abdul Mannan, chief of Ranisankail Police Station.



They were identified as Lavli Akter, 30, Alamgir Hossain, 30, and Juwel Rana, 32.



Of the detainees, Lavli's younger brother Sohel Rana is a leader of BCL central committee, according to the party members.



"Lavli is my elder sister. She is disobedient," Sohel said.



"Lavli was involved in drug peddling in the Ranisankail Municipal area for long time," OC Mannan told bdnews24.com.



Lavli was named in several drug cases with Ranisankail Police Station, he said adding that two more cases were filed against them following the incident. They were sent to jail after being produced before the court on Monday.