Jubo League leader accused of obstructing government rice procurement

Belkuchi UNO SM Saifur Rahman started the case on Wednesday night, according to Anwarul Haque, the OC of the Belkuchi Police Station. Police are looking for the suspects.

The key suspect of the case is Sajjadul Haque Reza, the convener of the Upazila Jubo League and younger brother of Nurul Islam Sajedul, chairman of the Upazila Parishad.

The incident was discussed at the meeting of the monitoring committee on rice procurement in the deputy commissioner's conference room on Thursday morning.

“A group of 20-25 people, including Sajjadul Haque, came to the Upazila office around 11pm on Wednesday, and misbehaved with me and intimidated me,” said the UNO.

“Sajjadul threatened to collect the rice as per his own list."

Shahjadpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Azad Rahman has condemned the incident and demanded of the government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Reaz Uddin said, "The party people formed a syndicate to do business. The rice should be collected from the marginal farmers, ignoring them.”

Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Yusuf, who attended the meeting, said, "Those who barred the rice procurement are the mischief-makers. They have no party. Legal action will be taken against them if the complaint is received. "

The mobile phone of the Jubo League leader was unreachable for comments.