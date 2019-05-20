Cabinet shuffle will speed up work: Quader

“It’s just for smooth functioning and ensuring quality of the works,” he said in reply to a question at the bridges division in Dhaka on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shuffled her cabinet five months after forming the government for the third consecutive term.



Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, back from Singapore after spending two-and-a-half months for the treatment in Singapore, said, “The cabinet shuffle is a usual practice. Such changes are made in every country when required.”



“Since the prime minister is the captain of the state ship, she took such measures in line with the reality and need of the time to run the ship smoothly," he said.