Cabinet shuffle will speed up work: Quader

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 May 2019 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2019 02:42 PM BdST

The cabinet shuffle announced on Sunday will speed up work, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

“It’s just for smooth functioning and ensuring quality of the works,” he said in reply to a question at the bridges division in Dhaka on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina  shuffled her cabinet five months after forming the government for the third consecutive term. 
 
Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, back from Singapore after spending two-and-a-half months for the treatment in Singapore, said, “The cabinet shuffle is a usual practice. Such changes are made in every country when required.” 
 
 “Since the prime minister is the captain of the state ship, she took such measures in line with the reality and need of the time to run the ship smoothly," he said. 

