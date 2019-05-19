Quader ready to play ‘second innings’ as he returns to work
Published: 19 May 2019 02:24 PM BdST
After spending two-and-a-half months in hospital, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has promised to resume his work in earnest on his return to office, calling it the ‘second innings’ of his life.
The Awami League leader held a meeting over the ministry’s ongoing development projects before addressing the media at his Secretariat office on Sunday.
He said, “I’ve finished my first innings. Now I will play my second innings.”
Elaborating on the ‘second innings’, Quader said, “The biggest challenges in the second innings include completing work on the mega projects, alleviating traffic congestions and bringing back discipline to the roads."
"We will overcome these challenges under the leadership of the prime minister.”
On Mar 4, the minister was flown to Singapore on an air ambulance for advanced treatment.
Apart from his heart condition and diabetes, the 67-year-old Quader was also suffering from a complicated breathing condition (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).
Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader after he fell ill on Mar 2.
He was taken to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital once he was stable enough to travel.
After his health improved under treatment, Quader underwent a bypass surgery overseen by Dr Sivathasan Cumaraswamy, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.
Despite being discharged from the hospital after a month of treatment, Quader had remained in Singapore for a few more days to receive follow-up treatment on the advice of doctors.
The Awami League general secretary returned home on May 15.
“I last spoke to the media two months and 16 days ago. After that I fell ill and was away. Even though I have recovered from my illness, I still feel very weak. I’ll have to go for check-ups every two months,” said Quader.
“I’ll travel to Singapore for a follow up on Jul 15. Doctors have advised me to be cautious. They’ve told me not to engage in strenuous work but I will be able to work in full swing after a month and a half.”
