Settle Anee’s case within 6 months, says HC
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2019 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 03:53 PM BdST
The High Court has dismissed a rule on the legal proceedings in the case filed against BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee by the Anti-Corruption Commission for amassing ‘illegal’ wealth.
At the same time, the court has lifted the stay order on the case and has ordered it to be completed within six months.
Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the verdict on Tuesday.
There is now no legal restriction on the case proceedings after the dismissal of the rule, said lawyers.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan attended the hearing on behalf of the ACC. The accused was represented by Lawyer Zainul Abedin.
Deputy attorney AKM Amin Uddin Manik and Assistant Attorney General Helena Begum China represented the state.
"The High Court in 2016 issued a rule asking why the legal proceedings in the case should not be stayed alongside cancellation of the case itself after an appeal by Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee,” said Khurshid Alam Khan.
“The court has dismissed that rule today. At the same time, it has lifted the stay order on the case and has ordered it to be settled within six months. As a result, there remains no legal bar on the case proceedings.”
ACC prosecuted Anee on charges of illegally accumulating assets on Oct 9, 2014.
The case statement said the probe had found wealth worth nearly Tk 1.4 million which Annie had amassed beyond his known sources of income.
It also said he had concealed information about his wealth of about Tk 1.3 million in the statement submitted to the commission.
