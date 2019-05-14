‘Deprived’ BCL leaders demand reforms to committee
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2019 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 03:27 PM BdST
The deprived leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League have given a 48-hour deadline to reform the central committee or they will resign en masse.
The leaders held a press briefing on Tuesday on the Dhaka University campus and announced the decision. More than 200 leaders and activists from the BCL were present.
The BCL committee should be reformed within the next 48 hours, according to a statement read by former campaign secretary of the BCL Saifuddin Babu at the press briefing.
They threatened to go for a hunger strike and mass resignation if the demand is not fulfilled, said Nipu Tonni, who won the position of deputy cultural affairs secretary on the new committee. Tonni, former president of the Shamsunnahar Hall wing of the Chhatra League, is also a DUCSU member. Some known faces of the Chhatra League, including Farida Parveen and Lipi Akhter, were present at the press briefing.
BCL, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, announced its 301-member full-fledged central committee on Monday, a year after its conference was held.
Hours after the announcement, at least 50 leaders and activists who did not get the desired posts, joined a press briefing at Madhu’s Canteen in the evening. Hundreds of BCL leaders attacked and foiled the press briefing, soon after it started.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘Deprived’ BCL leaders demand reforms to committee
- Ershad will be ‘stronger dead than alive’, says Jatiya Party leader Ranga
- EC extends deadline for political parties to submit election spending
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Awami League hosts Iftar for editors, journalists
- Get ready to wage a struggle to restore democracy: Fakhrul to young BNP workers
- Tarique will be brought to justice in Bangladesh, Hasina says again in London
- KSJL chief Kader Siddique threatens to leave Oikya Front in parliament oath row
- BNP leader Moudud Ahmed taken to Singapore for treatment
- BJP will be pacified soon, says BNP’s Rizvi
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Bangladesh through to tri-nation series final after 5-wicket win against West Indies
- Sri Lankan software engineer, under Indian surveillance, key in Easter attack
- 27 Bangladeshis among casualties in Mediterranean migrant boat capsize
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- Food Safety Authority seeks BSTI report before moving against 52 'substandard' products