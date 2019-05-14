Home > Politics

‘Deprived’ BCL leaders demand reforms to committee

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 May 2019 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 03:27 PM BdST

The deprived leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League have given a 48-hour deadline to reform the central committee or they will resign en masse.

The leaders held a press briefing on Tuesday on the Dhaka University campus and announced the decision. More than 200 leaders and activists from the BCL were present.

The BCL committee should be reformed within the next 48 hours, according to a statement read by former campaign secretary of the BCL Saifuddin Babu at the press briefing.

They threatened to go for a hunger strike and mass resignation if the demand is not fulfilled, said Nipu Tonni, who won the position of deputy cultural affairs secretary on the new committee. Tonni, former  president of the Shamsunnahar Hall wing of the Chhatra League, is also a DUCSU member.    Some known faces of the Chhatra League, including Farida Parveen and Lipi Akhter, were present at the press briefing.  

BCL, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, announced its 301-member full-fledged central committee on Monday, a year after its conference was held.

Hours after the announcement, at least 50 leaders and activists who did not get the desired posts,  joined a press briefing at Madhu’s Canteen in the evening. Hundreds of BCL leaders attacked and foiled the press briefing, soon after it started.

