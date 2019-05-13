Ershad will be ‘stronger dead than alive’, says Jatiya Party leader Ranga 

“Hussein Muhammad Ershad’s actual value will be felt in his absence. A dead Ershad will be very much stronger than a live Ershad,” Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga said at a meeting in Dhaka on Sunday.

Ershad’s younger brother GM Quader, who the 89-year-old former president nominated as his political heir and acting chairman of the party, believes it will not be possible for a single person to fill up the void to be created by Ershad’s absence.

HM Ershad. File Photo

They talked about the issue at a meeting with the leaders and activists of the party’s student affiliate Jatiya Chhatra Samaj.

They decided to hold the organisation’s council to elect its new leaders and formed a committee to organise the council. Its last council was held six years ago.

“Jatiya Party must play a crucial role in Bangladesh’s politics in the future. The Jatiya Chhatra Samaj must unite to convey Hussein Muhammad Ershad’s message to the next generations,” Ranga told the Chhatra Samaj leaders and activists.

Quader also called for unity among the workers of the party’s student front.

“It will not be possible to fill up the void that will be left by Hussein Muhammad Ershad’s absence. So we must work together and take the party forward in a disciplined manner,” he said.

