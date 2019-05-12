Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Sunday, Sheikh Walid Fayez, an information officer of the road transport and bridges ministry, said, "Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader MP will arrive in the country on board a Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight at 6pm."

Quader made the decision after a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday, added Walid.

On Mar 4, the minister had been flown to Singapore on an air ambulance for advanced treatment.

Apart from his heart condition and diabetes, the 67-year-old Quader was also suffering from a complicated breathing condition (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader after he fell ill on Mar 2.

He was taken to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital once he was stable enough to travel.

After his health improved under treatment, Quader underwent a bypass surgey overseen by Dr Sivathasan Cumaraswamy, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

Six days later, he was transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to a cabin in the hospital.

Despite being discharged from the hospital after a month of treatment, Quader had remained in Singapore for a few more days to receive follow-up treatment on the advice of doctors.