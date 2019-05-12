EC extends deadline for political parties to submit election spending
The Election Commission has extended the deadline by a month for the 37 registered political parties that contested the general election to submit the details of their election expenses.
The parties can submit details of their expenditure during the election by the end of May, said EC Deputy Secretary Abdul Halim Khan on Sunday.
The EC has written to the general secretaries of the parties asking them to submit their statement by the extended deadline.
According to the Representation of the People Order, the political parties should submit their expenditure statement to the EC within three months from the gazette publication of election results.
The results of the 11th parliamentary election were gazetted on Jan 1. Therefore, the political parties that contested in the election were supposed to submit their statement of election expenditure by Apr 2.
Only the Awami League and NAP met the deadline and submitted their statements among the 39 parties.
The EC has given a month to the other 37 parties including the BNP and Jatiya Party, said Deputy Secretary Abdul Halim Khan.
“If they fail again, they may submit it within the next 15 days but with a fine. The Election Commission may cancel their registration if they fail to submit the statement after that time,” he said.
A political party can spend Tk 7.5 million to Tk 45 million based on its number of candidates, according to the law.
They can spend maximum Tk 7.5 million if the number of candidate is less than 50, Tk 15 million for 100 candidates, Tk 30 million for 200 candidates and a maximum of Tk 45 million for more than 201 candidates.
Earlier the EC had warned the 12 political parties contesting the 10th general election as they failed to meet the deadline to submit the statement.
