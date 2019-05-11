Awami League hosts Iftar for editors, journalists
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2019 01:13 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2019 05:49 AM BdST
The Awami League has hosted an Iftar gathering in honour of editors and senior journalists.
The party’s publicity and publication subcommittee organised the event at the Dhaka Club on Friday.
Prime Minister’s Political Adviser HT Imam, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman, Post, Telecommunication and IT Minister Mustafa Jabbar, and Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem attended the Iftar.
Editors, chief executives, senior journalists and columnists of different media joined it.
They included The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha or BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, Amader Notun Shomoy Editor Nayeemul Islam Khan, Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam, Ekattor TV Managing Director Mozammel Haque Babu, ETV CEO Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, The Daily Kaler Kantho Editor Imdadul Haq Milan, Dainik Sangbad Editor Altamas Kabir, The Daily Jugantor Acting Editor and President of the National Press Club Saiful Alam, The Daily Janakantho Executive Editor Swadesh Roy, and Bangladesh Pratidin Executive Editor Peer Habibur Rahman.
Press Information Bureau or PIB Chairman Abed Khan, Director General Zafar Wazed, former National Press Club president Shafiqur Rahman, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists or BFUJ President Molla Jalal, General Secretary Shaban Mahmud, Dhaka Union of Journalists President Abu Zafar Surjo, and General Secretary Sohel Haider, among others, were present.
Among the artists, Syed Hasan Imam, Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra’s Rafiqul Islam, actors Ferdous Ahmed, Jahid Hasan, and Rokeya Prachy were present.
The Awami League leaders at the programme included Advisory Council member and former minister Amir Hossain Amu, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif, Information and Research Secretary Afzal Hossain, Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, and Deputy Office Secretary Biplab Barua.
Information Minister Hasan, on behalf of the publicity and publication subcommittee, thanked the guests for joining the programme.
Prime Minister’s Adviser Imam is heading the subcommittee.

