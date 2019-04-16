Fakhrul refutes report on Khaleda’s ‘imminent parole, foreign tour’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2019 11:56 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2019 12:01 AM BdST
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has denied a news report that Khaleda Zia is getting parole fpr treatment in the UK this month.
“Khaleda Zia hasn’t decided (to seek) parole for treatment,” the BNP secretary general told a discussion in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Without naming “the English daily”, Mirza Fakhrul described its report on the BNP chief’s “imminent parole and foreign tour” as “yellow journalism”.
The BNP leader urged the media to refrain from publishing “such reports”.
“The consequences of misleading the people won’t be good,” he said.
The former prime minister has been serving total 17 years in jail in two corruption cases since February last year.
She is at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka for treatment now under the supervision of the jail authorities.
After visiting her at the hospital on Sunday amid speculations over her release, Mirza Fakhrul told the media that the decision to seek parole depended on Khaleda and her family, not the party.
Earlier this month, as political discussions about possibilities of her seeking parole continued, Mirza Fakhrul had said the BNP demands unconditional release of its chief from jail, not parole.
Government ministers said the legal procedure will be followed if Khaleda applied for parole.
Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, a BNP leader and one of the lawyers for Khaleda, had demanded last year that the BNP chief be freed on parole for treatment. He had said he saw it as being the only path that leads to her release.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fakhrul refutes report on Khaleda’s ‘imminent parole, foreign tour’
- Khaleda didn't discuss parole, oath during Pahela Baishakh visit: Fakhrul
- Awami League expels Feni leader Maksud - a suspect in Nusrat murder
- Tarique will return from London after full recovery: Rizvi
- Govt making ‘cruel joke’ on Khaleda’s release on parole, says BNP leader Rizvi
- Bangladesh formally asks UK to return BNP leader Tarique Rahman
- Ershad donates all his assets to trust he forms
- BNP demands Khaleda’s unconditional release, not parole: Fakhrul
- Condition of Khaleda Zia does not warrant release on parole, says AL’s Hanif
- Top court upholds Khaleda’s bail in Cumilla arson case
Most Read
- Uncapped Jayed, recalled Mosaddek in Bangladesh World Cup squad
- Fire guts Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris; Macron pledges to rebuild
- Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
- India cancels Bangladeshi actor Ferdous’ visa for joining polls campaign
- Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Apr 21, Islamic Foundation rules after complaint
- Govt to reset date for Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- India bans BJP state chief minister from campaign after anti-Muslim comment
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video
- Hasina arranges job for Nusrat's brother at NRB Global Bank
- Madrasa principal's niece among five who set fire to Nusrat, says PBI