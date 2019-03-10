Home > Politics

Khaleda Zia refuses to go to BSMMU for treatment: prison authorities

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Mar 2019 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 12:20 PM BdST

Prison authorities say that incarcerated BNP chief Khaleda Zia has refused to go to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital for treatment despite their preparations to receive her.

Dhaka old central jail Jailer Mahbubul Islam told bdnews24.com at 11:45 am on Sunday:

“She has refused. She will not go.”

More to follow

File photo

