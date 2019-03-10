Khaleda Zia refuses to go to BSMMU for treatment: prison authorities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2019 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 12:20 PM BdST
Prison authorities say that incarcerated BNP chief Khaleda Zia has refused to go to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital for treatment despite their preparations to receive her.
Dhaka old central jail Jailer Mahbubul Islam told bdnews24.com at 11:45 am on Sunday:
“She has refused. She will not go.”
More to follow
