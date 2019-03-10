Doctors consider shifting Quader from ICU to cabin

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Director Prof Abu Naser Rizvi, who is accompanying the minister to Singapore, shared the information on Sunday.

Dr Sebastian Kumar Swami, cardiothoracic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, updated Quader's family on his condition on Sunday morning, said Prof Rizvi.

Quader had all medical assistance devices removed from his body, Prof Rizvi said on Saturday. Quader could speak normally to his family and doctors, he added.

"The road transport and bridges minister is now free of all devices," he had said.

Quader's heart function, blood pressure, infections and kidney function are all under control, said physicians at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

Obaidul Quader, 67, has been suffering from heart disease and also chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The minister’s wife Ishratunnesa Quader brought him to the BSMMU in critical condition early on Mar 3 after he fell ill. Quader had three arterial blocks, one of which was removed by stenting.

He flew to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore in an air ambulance on Mar 4 after he was stable enough to travel.

A medical panel was formed for his treatment upon the minister’s arrival at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

Quader's wife Ishratunnesa and younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza, mayor of the Basurhat Municipal Corporation are accompanying him to Singapore.