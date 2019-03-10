Home > Politics

BSMMU preparing cabin to receive Khaleda Zia

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Mar 2019 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 10:55 AM BdST

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital is preparing to receive incarcerated BNP chief Khaleda Zia at the recommendation of the medical board overseeing her care.

Cabins 621 and 622 were cleaned on Sunday morning in preparation for the arrival of the former prime minister. A number of police personnel were deployed in front of the cabin block.

Two members of the medical board formed under instructions from the court to oversee Khaleda Zia’s care arrived at 9:45 am on the sixth floor of the Cabin Block to inspect the rooms, said BSMMU Hospital Director Brig Gen Abdullah-Al-Harun.

Asked when the BNP chief might be brought to the hospital, he told bdnews24.com:

“We are taking preparations, but I have not been informed about the exact time yet.”

But police officials on duty at the hospital said that the BNP chairperson would be brought over from the prison on Sunday afternoon.

Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned at the old central jail in Old Dhaka since February, 2018. She has received 17 years in prison over the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust graft cases.

The BNP chief was previously brought to BSMMU on Oct 7 for treatment at the recommendation of her medical board. She was at the hospital for about a month before being taken back to prison.

More to follow

