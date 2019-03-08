Obaidul Quader’s health shows signs of improvement

His heart is functioning normally without any artificial support, Prof Abu Naser Rizvi of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, who accompanied Quader to Singapore, said on Friday.

The road transport and bridges minister’s blood pressure and kidney functions have also returned to normal, he added. Quader’s blood infection has been brought under control.

“He is doing a lot better now. His health is improving on a daily basis,” said Prof Rizvi.

Apart from his heart condition and diabetes, the 67-year-old Quader is also suffering from a complicated breathing condition (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

On Sunday, Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader after he fell ill.

He was found to have three arterial blocks, one of which was removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan.

Quader was flown to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in an air ambulance once he was stable enough to travel. The hospital formed a five-member medical panel, led by cardiologist Dr Philip Koh, to oversee the minister’s treatment.

After undergoing tests at the hospital, Quader was diagnosed with a combination of kidney and blood-related ailments. Physicians have been considering performing a bypass surgery once his condition improves.

The medical board at Mount Elizabeth has been briefing the minister’s wife and Prof Rizvi about his condition on a daily basis. Prof Rizvi has been relaying the updates to the media via video messages.