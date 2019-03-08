Home > Politics

Obaidul Quader’s health shows signs of improvement

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Mar 2019 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 06:28 PM BdST

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader’s health has shown further signs of improvement during treatment at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

His heart is functioning normally without any artificial support, Prof Abu Naser Rizvi of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, who accompanied Quader to Singapore, said on Friday.

The road transport and bridges minister’s blood pressure and kidney functions have also returned to normal, he added. Quader’s blood infection has been brought under control.

“He is doing a lot better now. His health is improving on a daily basis,” said Prof Rizvi.

Apart from his heart condition and diabetes, the 67-year-old Quader is also suffering from a complicated breathing condition (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

On Sunday, Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader after he fell ill.

He was found to have three arterial blocks, one of which was removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan.

Quader was flown to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in an air ambulance once he was stable enough to travel. The hospital formed a five-member medical panel, led by cardiologist Dr Philip Koh, to oversee the minister’s treatment.

After undergoing tests at the hospital, Quader was diagnosed with a combination of kidney and blood-related ailments. Physicians have been considering performing a bypass surgery once his condition improves.

The medical board at Mount Elizabeth has been briefing the minister’s wife and Prof Rizvi about his condition on a daily basis. Prof Rizvi has been relaying the updates to the media via video messages.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mansur belittled himself: BNP

Sultan was in ‘political prison for 18 years’

6 more MPs told to leave polls areas

Gono Forum expels Sultan Mansur

Sultan Mansur oath ‘political charade’: BNP

Gono Forum MP-elect Sultan Mansur sworn in

Mukabbir Khan

Mukabbir backtracks on oath

File Photo: Activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir clash with police in Chattogram on May 11, 2016 after a funeral prayer for the party chief Motiur Rahman Nizami, who was hanged for 1971 war crimes.

Motion in US to push Bangladesh to ‘dismantle’ Jamaat

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.