Jatiya Oikya Front MPs-elect should join parliament like Mansur, says Nasim

He made the remarks at a media briefing following a meeting of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance on Friday.

“We expect the MPs-elect from the BNP and other political parties to join the parliament in order to point out the government’s flaws. They should provide strong criticism of the government.”

The BNP will not be able free its chairman Khaleda Zia through “press briefings and sham movements”, he added.

The Jatiya Oikya Front led by Kamal Hossain with the BNP as an ally, has rejected the results of the Dec 30 elections and decided to stay away from parliament alleging widespread rigging and intimidation of its candidates and supporters.

Oikya Front candidate Sultan Mansur won the Moulvibazar-2 seat with the paddy sheaf and was sworn into parliament on Thursday.

The BNP has denounced Mansur’s actions as a ‘political sham’ and accused him of ‘cheating the nation’. The Gono Forum later expelled Mansur for ‘disobeying’ the coalition decision.

The Oikya Front MPs-elect will not take oath or join parliament, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the journalists on Friday.

The BNP and its allies have also decided to stay away from the upcoming Upazila elections.

The BNP is moving towards its own ‘destruction’ by boycotting the Upazila polls, believes Mohammed Nasim.

“They could not sabotage the election by boycotting it over the past few years,” he said.

“They should not foil democracy in the country by rejecting the outcome of an election. The people will join the next local election.”