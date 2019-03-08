EC orders six more MPs to leave Upazila polls areas
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2019 01:18 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2019 01:18 AM BdST
The Election Commission has ordered six more MPs to leave Upazila election areas following allegations that they broke rules by influencing the local government polls.
The six are Joya Sengupta of Sunamganj-2 seat, MA Matin of Kurigram-3, Md Abu Zahir of Habiganj-3, Md Aslam Hossain Saudagar of Kurigram-1, Mouazzam Hossain Ratan of Sunamganj-1, and Md Motahar Hossian of Lalmonirhat-1. All of them are the Awami League legislators.
There were asked in letters on Thursday to leave the areas within Friday, Ashadul Haque, an assistant director at the EC, told bdnews24.com.
Earlier, Omor Faruk Chowdhury of Rajshahi-1, Md Abdul Quddus of Natore-4, and Waresat Hussain Belal of Netrokona-5 had been asked to leave poll areas on similar charges.
No person enjoying government facilities can take part in Upazila polls campaign, according to electoral code of conduct.
In separate letters, the commission ordered the returning officers and assistant returning officers not to show any leniency to ensure fair polls, Farhad Ahmmed Khan, a joint secretary at the EC, said.
After allegations of ballot-box stuffing in the 2014 Upazila polls, the then EC had admitted to irregularities but blamed those on the field-level officials.
