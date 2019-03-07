Home > Politics

Gono Forum MP Sultan Mansur’s oath is ‘political charade’, says BNP’s Rizvi

Published: 07 Mar 2019 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 04:08 PM BdST

The BNP has described Gono Forum MP Sultan Md Mansur’s decision to take his oath of office in defiance of the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance’s decision as “political charade and a breach of promise”.

Briefing the media on Thursday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the leaders who broke the alliance’s pledge against taking oath in parliament would be deemed considered the “enemies” of people.

“I just want to say that they will become public enemies in the eyes of the people for engaging in the politics of deceit and breaking promises.”  

A member of Kamal Hossain’s Gono Forum, Mansur contested the Dec 30 polls from Moulvibazar-2 and won the seat under the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.

Alleging widespread rigging and intimidation of candidates and their supporters, the Oikya Front later said the eight MPs-elect from the alliance would not take oath. But Sultan Mansur went against the alliance by taking his oath of office in parliament on Thursday.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary conducted the swearing-in ceremony at her office in parliament at 11 am.

