Gono Forum expels MP Sultan Mansur for ‘disobeying’ coalition decision

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2019 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 05:58 PM BdST

The Gono Forum, an ally of Jatiya Oikya Front, has expelled MP Sultan Md Mansur after he defied the opposition alliance and took the oath of office in parliament on Thursday.

Mansur was also removed from the Oikya Front’s steering committee, Gono Forum General Secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Thursday.

“Sultan Mansur was a member of the Gono Forum. He has betrayed Gono Forum’s principles and ideals and violated the party’s constitution,” he said.

Sultan Mansur’s actions have left the party, the people and the Oikya Front in a state of shock and anger, said Montu.

“He disregarded all our actions, rules and directions and threw the party into disarray by taking the oath in parliament today.”

“We are expelling Sultan Md Mansur, who was elected MP for Moulvibazar-2 and will take necessary actions against him later. He has also been removed from the Oikya Front’s steering committee.

