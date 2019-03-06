Resolution placed in US congress to push Bangladesh government to ‘dismantle’ Jamaat

US Congressman Jim Banks introduced the resolution titled "Expressing concern about the threat posed to democracy and human rights by theocratic groups operating in South Asia" on Feb 28, which has been referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

It is now posted on the congress website.

Banks' resolution says that the United States should more actively engage with the government of Bangladesh regarding shared interests in safeguarding human rights, religious freedom, and secular democracy in Bangladesh, while preventing the growth of religious extremism and militancy.

It also urges the BNP and all political parties to unequivocally distance themselves from the Jamaat and other extremist organisations.

File Photo: BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia attending an Iftar Mahfil organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami in Dhaka on June 25, 2015.

It calls on the United States Agency for International Development, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, and other relevant agencies to halt all partnerships and funding arrangements with groups affiliated with the Jamaat and its domestic affiliates, including the Islamic Circle of North America, ICNA Relief, Helping Hand for Relief and Development, and the Muslim world of North America.

It also calls on law enforcement to investigate the activities of Helping Hand for Relief and Development in Pakistan and Kashmir, including reported collaboration with components of the Pakistani terrorist network, Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Banks' resolution notes that Bangladesh achieved independence in 1971 and established a secular democratic state, which is home to over 163 million Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and atheists.

“This freedom was won at the cost of approximately 3,000,000 deaths, more than 10,000,000 displaced, and 200,000 women raped, many at the hands of Islamist militants led by Jamaat-e-Islami.”

The resolution also notes that Bangladesh plays a critical role in the safe and voluntary repatriation of over 800,000 Rohingya Muslims who have taken refuge in Bangladesh from religious and political persecution in Myanmar.

It also observes that religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and Ahamadi Muslims have been attacked by the Jamaat, and their subsidiary Islami Chhatra Shibir, as a result of which hundreds of homes have been damaged, shops damaged or looted, and temples vandalised.

The Jamaat applauded the assassination of Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer for defending the rights of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy in Pakistan, according to the resolution.

The Jamaat led funeral prayers for the terrorist who assassinated Salmaan Taseer, during which they prayed for the strength and power to enforce Shariah throughout the world, the resolution further observed.