Gono Forum MP-elect Mukabbir Khan backtracks on oath, Sultan firm

The other MP-elect of the Gono Forum, Sultan Muhammed Mansur Ahmed from Moulvibazar-2, says he is firm on his decision on taking oath Thursday.

Mukabbir fought the parliamentary polls with the party’s rising sun symbol and Sultan with the BNP’s paddy sheaf, which was also used by the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance candidates.

As part of the Oikya Front alliance led by Gono Forum chief Dr Kamal Hossain, the BNP could manage only six seats in the Dec 30 polls that the ruling Awami League won by a landslide.

Alleging widespread rigging and intimidation of candidates and their supporters, the Oikya Front later said its eight MPs-elect would not take oath.

After the Awami League formed government, Sultan and Mukabbir expressed their keenness to join parliament.

The Parliament Secretariat also made arrangements after the duo wrote to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury to take oath on Thursday.

But on Wednesday, Mukabbir told bdnews24.com that he would not take oath on Thursday as per his party's decision.

But, he added, it does not mean that he will never take oath as a member of the 11th parliament.

“I respect my constituents’ decision. But the Gono Forum in my presence has decided not to take oath on Mar 7. So I’ve changed the date,” he said.

He would set the date later after discussions in party forum, Mukabbir said.

Asked whether he had changed his mind after the party threatened to expel him for his choice on taking oath violating the alliance’s decision, Mukabbir said, “(Dr Kamal) was present in today’s party forum. The general secretary (Mostafa Mohsin Montu) was also there.”

“I’ve agreed to obey today’s decision. I will make the party understand through discussions and set a proper date for the oath later,” he added.

He reiterated that he respect his constituents’ decision as their representative.

A member of the party’s presidium, Mukabbir said he knew nothing about Sultan’s stance.

“I’ve asked for time to take oath at 11am on Thursday and I will take it as scheduled,” Sultan told bdnews24.com

Sultan Muhammed Mansur Ahmed

The former Awami League leader also said he had no knowledge of the decision taken by “that party”, the Gono Forum, or anyone else.

He has been denying that he is a Gono Forum leader despite his name being on the list of the party’s presidium members.

He claims himself to be a member of the Jatiya Oikya Prokriya.

Dr Kamal, who had formed the Gono Forum after leaving the Awami League, formed the Jatiya Oikya Prokriya platform a few years ago.

Both the Gono Forum and the Oikya Prokriya, along with the BNP, joined the Oikya Front formed ahead of the elections.