Quader likely to undergo bypass surgery in Singapore
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2019 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2019 03:18 PM BdST
Physicians in Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital are contemplating performing a bypass surgery on Roads and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.
The Awami League general secretary is currently in a stable condition but was diagnosed with a combination of kidney and blood ailments, said Prof Abu Naser Rizvi of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Tuesday.
Quader is likely to undergo the bypass surgery once the ailments are brought under control, added Prof Rizvi, who has accompanied the Awami Leader to Singapore.
On Sunday, Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader after he fell ill in the early hours of the morning.
He was found to have three arterial blocks, one of which was removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan.
A medical panel was formed after the minister reached the Mount Elizabeth Hospital around 11.00 pm, said Prof Rizvi.
The panel, led by cardiologist Dr Philip Koh, observed Obaidul Quader and provided their opinion on Tuesday morning.
The road transport and bridges minister is gradually improving, said the physician from BSMMU.
“We urge the people in the country to keep him in their prayers,” he added.
Quader’s wife Ishratunnessa Quader, Mostafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Singapore, Members of Parliament Ekramul Karim Chowdhury and Nizam Hajari were at the hospital.
The medical panel in Mount Elizabeth Hospital will provide an update on Quader’s latest condition on Wednesday afternoon, said Abu Naser, the deputy chief information officer of the Road Transport and Highway Department.
