Foreign media likens Bangladesh to North Korea, says Mirza Fakhrul

He made the remarks at a meeting in the National Press Club to mark the 13th anniversary of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s imprisonment on Tuesday.

“There is no democracy and freedom of expression in Bangladesh. The foreign media compares Bangladesh with North Korea -- a country where people have no rights,” said Mirza Fakhrul.

The BNP secretary general issued a rallying call to the BNP leaders and activists in attendance to work for the release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia from jail.

“We need to break this cycle and move forward,” he said.

The BNP leader urged supporters to work to free Tarique Rahman and Khaleda of all the cases.

Tarique was arrested during the rule of army-backed caretaker government in 2007. He flew to London for medical treatment on Sep 3, after getting bail from the Supreme Court. He has been living in London since then.

The government has announced plans to bring Tarique, sentenced to life imprisonment in a few cases, back to Bangladesh.

The government has filed cases against ‘countless’ BNP leaders and activists as a part of its plot to eliminate the BNP, said Mirza Fakhrul.

“You’ll find our leaders and activists as well as common people in every village from Teknaf to Tetulia suffering from cases filed against them,” he said.

“What is the motive behind it? To eliminate everyone who believes in the nationalist ideology; to eliminate those who are active in nationalist politics.”

The BNP will rise from the ashes like a ‘phoenix,’ said Mirza Fakhrul, adding that the party engages in the ‘politics of the common people’.

“People carry the politics of the BNP in their hearts. We have seen that no matter how much they try to eliminate us, the BNP always rises like a phoenix. No one will be able to eliminate the BNP. It will rise again like a phoenix by the grace of Allah.”

BNP OPPOSES PROPOSED GAS PRICE HIKE

The BNP will protest any increase in the price of gas, said Mirza Fakhrul.

“The government is imposing all kinds of expenses on the people to cover their own corruption. You are aware that now they are planning to increase gas prices.”

“We want to make it clear that they can’t just increase the gas price. The people in the country will go against this decision.”

BNP PRAISES DUCSU ELECTION

“We’re very happy that the Chhatra Dal has decided to contest the DUCSU election. It’s not about winning or losing the election but it was necessary for the Chhatra Dal to contest the election to remind the Chhatra League of its existence.”

He continued: “They will move forward from that point if Allah permits—and we believe that they will.”