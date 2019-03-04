Quader leaves Dhaka, on his way to Singapore for treatment

The decision to transfer the road transport and bridges minister from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) was made after he was examined by renowned Indian cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty on Monday afternoon.

The decision was announced at a media conference by BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua after Dr Shetty spoke to the other doctors.

“We have decided to take him to Singapore. We are making preparations," said Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

An ambulance carrying Quader set off from BSMMU at 3:22 pm, accompanied by a security detail.

It took only 20 minutes for the ambulance to arrive at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's VIP Terminal as the roads had been cleared beforehand.

"Everything is ready," said Biplob Barua. "His air ambulance will depart as soon as we complete the formalities."

The road transport and bridges minister fell ill in the wee hours of Sunday morning.



His wife Ishratunnesa Quader brought him to the hospital afterwards.

He has three arterial blocks and one of those has been removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan, who is leading a panel overseeing his care.

As his condition was unstable, the doctors could not say when it would be safe to move him for better treatment abroad.

Earlier, Professor Asit Baran Adhikary, a heart surgeon at BSMMU, said, “He is steadily improving, but is not out of danger.”

“He is haemodynamically stable. He has opened his eyes and spoken as well. But I would say he is still in critical stage. He is moving his legs, trying to talk,” Prof Ahsan said.

Specialists from Mount Elizabeth Hospital flew into Dhaka on Sunday and saw Quader at BSMMU.

The Awami League leader’s condition improved as time wore on.

“He can now open his eyes and try to answer questions. He nodded yes when he was asked whether he wanted to have water,” BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Kanak Kanti Barua said after consulting the Singapore specialists.

Renowned Indian cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty flew in to Dhaka on Monday to consult on Obaidul Quader’s treatment.

He examined the Awami League leader and spoke with the other doctors. The decision to transfer him to Singapore was made shortly afterwards.