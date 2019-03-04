Obaidul Quader is now ‘conscious’

“He is speaking,” Barua told bdnews24.com on Monday morning. “The medical board formed to oversee his care will discuss the situation and decide when to take him off life support.”

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam, citing doctors, had said earlier in the day that the condition of the road transport minister was ‘steadily improving’. Doctors will provide an update on his condition in the afternoon.

The road transport and bridges minister fell ill in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

His wife Ishratunnesa Quader brought him to the hospital afterwards.

He has three arterial blocks and one of those has been removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan, who is leading a board overseeing his care.

As his condition was unstable, the doctors could not say when it would be safe to move him for better treatment abroad.

Earlier, Professor Asit Baran Adhikary, a heart surgeon at BSMMU, said, “He is steadily improving, but is not out of danger.”

“He is haemodynamically stable. He has opened his eyes and spoken as well. But I would say he is still in critical stage. He is moving his legs, trying to talk,” Prof Ahsan said.

Three specialists from Mount Elizabeth Hospital flew into Dhaka on Sunday and saw Quader at BSMMU.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Kanak Kanti Barua briefed the media about the doctors’ decision after consulting the Singapore specialists.

“His condition has improved a lot since the morning and afternoon. He can now open his eyes and try to answer questions. He nodded yes when he was asked whether he wanted to have water,” Prof Barua said.

His urination has also normalised after problems in the afternoon, according to the doctor. “Blood pressure in stable,” he said.

“As his condition continues to improve, we have decided after discussions with the team from Singapore that he will be here for now,” Prof Barua said.

“Decisions will be taken later based on his condition,” he added.

President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina, and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury have visited the MP from Noakhali at the hospital.