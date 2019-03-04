Obaidul Quader is now ‘conscious’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 12:41 PM BdST
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, who has been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University’s (BSMMU) CCU over heart complications, has ‘fully regained’ consciousness, said party Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua.
“He is speaking,” Barua told bdnews24.com on Monday morning. “The medical board formed to oversee his care will discuss the situation and decide when to take him off life support.”
Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam, citing doctors, had said earlier in the day that the condition of the road transport minister was ‘steadily improving’. Doctors will provide an update on his condition in the afternoon.
The road transport and bridges minister fell ill in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
His wife Ishratunnesa Quader brought him to the hospital afterwards.
He has three arterial blocks and one of those has been removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan, who is leading a board overseeing his care.
As his condition was unstable, the doctors could not say when it would be safe to move him for better treatment abroad.
Earlier, Professor Asit Baran Adhikary, a heart surgeon at BSMMU, said, “He is steadily improving, but is not out of danger.”
“He is haemodynamically stable. He has opened his eyes and spoken as well. But I would say he is still in critical stage. He is moving his legs, trying to talk,” Prof Ahsan said.
Three specialists from Mount Elizabeth Hospital flew into Dhaka on Sunday and saw Quader at BSMMU.
BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Kanak Kanti Barua briefed the media about the doctors’ decision after consulting the Singapore specialists.
“His condition has improved a lot since the morning and afternoon. He can now open his eyes and try to answer questions. He nodded yes when he was asked whether he wanted to have water,” Prof Barua said.
His urination has also normalised after problems in the afternoon, according to the doctor. “Blood pressure in stable,” he said.
“As his condition continues to improve, we have decided after discussions with the team from Singapore that he will be here for now,” Prof Barua said.
“Decisions will be taken later based on his condition,” he added.
President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina, and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury have visited the MP from Noakhali at the hospital.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Obaidul Quader is now ‘conscious’
- BNP’s Fakhrul visits ailing AL counterpart Quader at hospital
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
- Gono Forum leaders’ decision to take oath is their personal choice: Mosharraf
- Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
- Obaidul Quader to be taken to Singapore for treatment, arterial blocks found
- Obaidul Quader admitted to ICU with heart complications
- Jatiya Oikya Front is isolated from the people: Quader
- Serajul Alam Khan masterminded independence, claims Abdur Rab
Most Read
- AL leader Quader in ‘critical condition’ at BSMMU
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
- Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA
- Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
- Hasina visits Quader at BSMMU hospital
- President Hamid, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visit Quader in hospital
- India may have to accept mediation as Kashmir dispute gets internationalised
- Soumya equals Tamim’s record for Bangladesh’s fastest Test century