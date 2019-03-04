Home > Politics

BNP’s Fakhrul visits ailing AL counterpart Quader at hospital

Published: 04 Mar 2019 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 12:38 AM BdST

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has visited Obaidul Quader, the Awami League general secretary who has been hospitalised in critical condition.

National Standing Committee members Moudud Ahmed and Abdul Moyeen Khan were with Fakhrul during the visit to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Sunday night.

AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, an organising secretary of the ruling party, and Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua took the BNP leaders inside the hospital when they came sometime before 10pm.

“He (Quader) has been put to sleep. We’ve spoken with his wife. We’ve spoken to the doctors and enquired about his health,” Moudud said.

Moudud said the BNP prayed for quick recovery of the road transport and bridges minister.

The 67-year-old was hospitalised after he fell ill early in the morning.

Doctors said he has three arterial blocks and one of those has been removed by stenting.

He would be treated in Dhaka for now as his condition was improving, the doctors said after specialists from Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital saw Quader.

