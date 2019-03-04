BNP’s Fakhrul visits ailing AL counterpart Quader at hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 12:38 AM BdST
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has visited Obaidul Quader, the Awami League general secretary who has been hospitalised in critical condition.
National Standing Committee members Moudud Ahmed and Abdul Moyeen Khan were with Fakhrul during the visit to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Sunday night.
AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, an organising secretary of the ruling party, and Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua took the BNP leaders inside the hospital when they came sometime before 10pm.
“He (Quader) has been put to sleep. We’ve spoken with his wife. We’ve spoken to the doctors and enquired about his health,” Moudud said.
Moudud said the BNP prayed for quick recovery of the road transport and bridges minister.
The 67-year-old was hospitalised after he fell ill early in the morning.
Doctors said he has three arterial blocks and one of those has been removed by stenting.
He would be treated in Dhaka for now as his condition was improving, the doctors said after specialists from Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital saw Quader.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP’s Fakhrul visits ailing AL counterpart Quader at hospital
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
- Gono Forum leaders’ decision to take oath is their personal choice: Mosharraf
- Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
- Obaidul Quader to be taken to Singapore for treatment, arterial blocks found
- Obaidul Quader admitted to ICU with heart complications
- Jatiya Oikya Front is isolated from the people: Quader
- Serajul Alam Khan masterminded independence, claims Abdur Rab
- Dhaka North City mayor-elect Atiqul meets Hasina
Most Read
- AL leader Quader in ‘critical condition’ at BSMMU
- Obaidul Quader admitted to CCU with heart complications
- Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA
- Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
- Hasina visits Quader at BSMMU hospital
- Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
- India refuses to share proof of strikes in Pakistan amid doubts of militant deaths
- President Hamid, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visit Quader in hospital
- Five security personnel killed in Kashmir
- Fire breaks out at Karwan Bazar slum